Currently, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is in Paris, France, for Fashion Week, and she was asked about the title of her third album and follow-up to Guts.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily (WWD) at Chloé's 2026 fall runway show, Rodrigo was asked about the title of her upcoming album. However, she was staying tight-lipped about it.

“Oh, you think I'm gonna give that away right now?” Rodrigo said about the title of her upcoming third album. “No, no, no. I'm keeping that close to the chest.”

So, any fans wondering what she will call her next album will have to keep waiting. Surely, Rodrigo will do it on her own time when the timing is right.

When is Olivia Rodrigo's third album coming out?

A release date has not been revealed for Rodrigo's upcoming album. It has been over two years since Guts came out in September 2023.

The first single for her last album was released in June 2023. Perhaps Rodrigo is gearing up for another summertime single for her next album, assuming it's ready.

While Guts didn't earn Rodrigo any Grammys, her first album, Sour, did. The album won Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”), and Best New Artist.

In support of her second album, Rodrigo embarked on the 102-show Guts World Tour from Feb. 23, 2024, to July 1, 2025. Before the tour's conclusion, she headlined a set at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

Since the tour concluded, she has been relatively quiet. Rodrigo did perform during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, playing the White Stripes' “We're Going to Be Friends” with Feist.

She also recorded a song for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes titled “Can't Catch Me Now.” The song was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the Oscars, but it was not ultimately nominated.