Before being released by the New York Giants, Daniel Jones and Kay Adams went viral ahead of the NFL season thanks to some dating rumors.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about the NFL's Christmas broadcasts on Netflix, Adams cleared the air on the situation. While she added fuel to the fire by calling Jones her “boyfriend,” she doesn't regret a thing.

“No, that (calling him her ‘boyfriend') was after. Those things were everywhere. And I said it sarcastically,” Adams explained. “I don't know Daniel Jones. I was really curious about him because he seems like somebody who is a hard egg to crack. And so, I really wanted to crack that egg. I really wanted to get to know him a little bit.

“What an opportunity. [The] New York market [is a] big market [with] lots of storylines there, and then I think the internet just takes it where it's going to go. You can draw your own conclusions, I guess, on why,” she continued.

Ultimately, the internet is gonna internet. But Adams stands by what she did and doesn't regret it.

“My reaction was, this is the internet. This is it. I probably should not have sarcastically said, you know, ‘my boyfriend,' because that's gonna get taken a wild way,” she acknowledged, continuing, “But do I regret it? No.

“I've met Daniel Jones twice — once at Giants camp and once at [the] Super Bowl if that helps connect the dots,” she concluded with a laugh.

The Kay Adams-Daniel Jones dating rumors

The rumors started when Adams interviewed Jones at the New York Giants training camp. Adams appeared to stutter while Jones talked about his music taste, leading to online speculation.

Then, before the 2024 NFL season started, Adams interviewed Jermaine Eluemunor and asked the offensive lineman to protect her “boyfriend.”

As she clarified, she was joking, and the two were not dating. At least she has appeared to have taken the situation in stride.

Meanwhile, Jones had a rocky 2024. He started the year as the Giants' starting quarterback. However, following a loss to the Carolina Panthers and during their bye week, Jones was benched.

He was later demoted to fourth-string quarterback and even played scout team safety in practice. A few days later, he requested his release from the Giants. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

After being selected with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones quickly replaced Eli Manning three games into his rookie season. He had a solid rookie year, followed by a rocky next few that were riddled with injuries.

In 2022, Jones led the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016. They beat the Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.