FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams has become a fan favorite, not just for her NFL insights, but recently for fueling rumors of a potential romance with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The buzz began over the summer when Adams interviewed Jones during training camp, leading fans to believe there was chemistry between the two, Thespun reports.

Adams didn’t shy away from adding fuel to the fire. She famously told Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to “Go protect my boyfriend” before the Giants' Week 1 game, causing a flurry of speculation. Many assumed this comment was her way of hinting at a romantic relationship with Jones. Social media ran wild with it, especially when people noticed Adams blushing and stuttering during her one-on-one interview with the $160 million quarterback.

However, all of that was recently put to rest when Adams appeared as a guest on “The 25/10 Show,” hosted by former Eagles stars LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson. The two former NFL players did not hesitate to dive into the topic, directly asking Adams if she was dating Jones. Her response was clear and concise: “I’m not dating Daniel Jones… I’ve met him all of two times, wish him the best. I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend.”

McCoy and Jackson Stir the Pot

While Adams shut down the rumors, LeSean McCoy couldn’t resist getting in a jab at the Giants and their quarterback struggles. McCoy, a former Philadelphia Eagle, quipped, “We can say this today on ’25/10 Show,’ she cleared the air, they are not dating, right, plus, you know you like the winning quarterbacks.”

With Kay Adams putting the rumors to bed, it’s clear that the Jones-Adams dating saga was nothing more than playful banter that took on a life of its own. Meanwhile, Jones has his focus elsewhere, as the Giants aim to avoid a rocky 0-3 start this season.

As for Adams, she continues to thrive in her role at FanDuel TV, with fans appreciating both her wit and ability to handle rumors with humor and grace. Whether it's reporting on NFL games or laughing off dating gossip, she’s made it clear where her priorities lie — and they aren’t with Daniel Jones.