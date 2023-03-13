Ke Huy Quan, or Jonathan Ke Quan, is a Vietnamese-American actor with a career that spans decades now. He started his acting journey all the way back in 1984 and has been in some iconic movies. His nominations and award wins are hard to count, especially due to the success of the incredible Everything Everywhere All at Once, the smash hit that earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. His journey has been incredible, especially when we take into consideration how he got to the US from his native Vietnam. It would also be good to see how lucrative his career was over the nearly 40 years he spent in and out of the entertainment business. Here is Ke Huy Quan’s net worth in 2023.

Ke Huy Quan’s net worth in 2023 (estimated): $1 million

Ke Huy Quan’s net worth, as estimated by various sources including Celebrity Net Worth, is around $1 million. That is the result of his movie and TV career and while the figure might seem somewhat low, it is expected. While his most important roles have been beyond amazing, he has been in and out of the business, making just 10 movies since 1984, when he started off. Also, the first part of his career was when he was very young, as he was just 13 when he starred in Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. However, before we get to his roles, let’s look at his early life, and how Ke Huy Quan’s career and net worth were impacted by his beginnings.

Ke Huy Quan was born in Saigon, Vietnam, on the 20th of August, 1971. Obviously, that time was not very good for Vietnam as a country, as they were embroiled in a war that spanned 20 years. Quan was born four years before the end, but as his family was living in South Vietnam, which was losing the war, it was not an easy upbringing. Additionally, Quan had eight siblings, meaning that life was incredibly tough for him and his family when he was a kid. Finally, in 1978, his family was on the move from post-war Vietnam, and ended up with his father and five siblings in Hong Kong. One year later, he was arriving as a refugee in the United States.

Around five years after emigrating to the US, Ke Huy Quan was cast to be Indiana Jones’ sidekick, Short Round, in the iconic Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. It was his first motion picture and he earned praise for his acting, despite this being his first experience in movies. One year later, Quan had a new role in yet another classic movie, Goonies. These two great movies, back to back, meant that Quan was gathering some traction in the movie-making business. He got some new opportunities in smaller productions, and also made a great short film in college. He was studying at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and showed a talent for film-making, as well as starring in movies. At the end of the 1990s, however, Quan transitioned into producing more than acting.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During that period, Ke Huy Quan still worked on some good movies, just not in starring roles. He helped make X-Men in 2000, then worked on James Wong’s The One in 2001, and rounded up that part of his life with an international production called 2046, released in 2004. All of this work was due to Quan’s difficulty to find work in acting, but that changed in 2018.

In 2018, Crazy Rich Asians was released to critical acclaim, and Ke Huy Quan saw that as an opportunity to find acting work again. He was found by The Daniels, the directors behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, on Twitter, and he was cast as Waymond Wang, the lead male character in the movie. After the movie came out in 2022, everyone was in awe of how great it was and surprised by the great acting of the forgotten Ke Huy Quan. For the movie, Quan got a Golden Globe and an Oscar, along with tons of other awards the movie and Quan himself were nominated for.

"My journey started on a boat. I ended up in a refugee camp … They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream!" – Ke Huy Quan #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eyGbfwgLhX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

His career might have taken a large dip in the 90s and 2000s, but Ke Huy Quan will be one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood now. His net worth might be fairly low for now, but as he gets more lead roles and shows off the talent he portrayed in Everything Everywhere All at Once, that figure will go up as time goes on. He already got a few roles, such as the supporting role in Finding Ohana, but many more mainstream roles are definitely coming in the next few years.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Ke Huy Quan’s net worth in 2023?