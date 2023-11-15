Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) wants to stay in the Disney family, join Star Wars after starring in Loki and Indiana Jones.

Ke Huy Quan (Loki, Everything Everywhere All at One) wants to join the galaxy far, far away. The Oscar winner has acted in other Lucasfilm roles including one in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

A “shameless” request

Speaking to Collider about his role in Loki Season 2, Quan connected the Lucasfilm family. “I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer,” he said. “And she's the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her and I said, ‘Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.' That's another wish list of mine. But honestly, I've been very lucky. I've been very lucky.”

Later in the interview, Quan revealed another plea he made with Kennedy. “I was shameless when I saw Kathy!” he revealed. “I went up to give her a big hug. And I said, ‘Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the Star Wars universe!' And what's so great about it, if you think about it, it's all under the Disney family, you know? So, I was lucky to be Short Round, which is also Disney. And, now MCU, and, you know, I want to stay in the family. It's great.”

Ke Huy Quan is coming off an Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Daniels' film put him back on the map after years away from acting. He previously starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as Short Round and Data in The Goonies.

The success of Everything Everywhere All at Once landed Quan other big roles. He starred in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and the second season of Loki. Quan will also star in the Russo brothers' upcoming sci-fi film, The Electric State, which features Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Stanley Tucci.