Keanu Reeves experienced a poignant moment during his recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was reminded that The Matrix is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, per Variety. The realization struck Reeves deeply, leading him to pause for 20 seconds as he searched for the right words to express his feelings about the film that transformed his career.

“The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways,” Reeves eventually shared, his voice reflecting genuine emotion. “As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story.” The actor's voice cracked slightly as he acknowledged the profound impact the film has had on audiences, leaving him visibly moved. “So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way… It’s the best.”

Legacy of The Matrix and Keanu's Connection

The Matrix, released in 1999, was a turning point for Reeves, establishing him as a global icon in the action genre. Before The Matrix, Reeves had already gained recognition from films like Speed, Point Break, and My Own Private Idaho. However, it was his portrayal of Neo that cemented his status as a superstar and forever linked him to the revolutionary film.

Keanu Reeves has often spoken about his fondness for the franchise, including his memorable experiences with co-star Hugo Weaving, who played the formidable Agent Smith. The emotional weight of the franchise for Reeves is evident in his reflections. During a 2021 interview on The Graham Norton Show, Reeves recounted his surprise at being asked to return for a fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections. “When the director asked me what I thought about doing another ‘Matrix’ film I said ‘What? That sounds amazing but I’m dead,’” he recalled, underscoring the unique blend of excitement and nostalgia he felt about revisiting Neo.

As The Matrix reaches its 25-year milestone, Reeves’s heartfelt reaction underscores the lasting impact the film has had on his life and career, as well as its enduring legacy in cinema.