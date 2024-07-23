Keanu Reeves had quite the injury while shooting Good Fortune.

Variety reported that on a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about an incident that left a body part like one of our favorite snack items.

On the show, he described the injury that happened on the set of Good Fortune, a comedy directed by Aziz Ansari and starring Seth Rogen.

Keanu Reeves describes an accident on film set

“I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogan, and we were in a cold plunge,” the Matrix star said. “I was loving it, I was standing there, and we finish the scene, and you know when you're cold and you're [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head, and you do the cold shuffle?”

“I'm doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down, and then, just here, there was like a pocket, and my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn't follow,” he continued. “And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it's got some stuff, and I spiked it. And my patella — kneecap — cracked like a potato chip.”

Ouch! Afterward, he didn't think he was really hurt, but then he said his knee was “blowing up.”

About the situation, he said, “Comedy's hard, man.”

When asked if that was his worst accident, he said, “No.”

“The two-level fusion in my spine,” he added. “It's another story.”

He did reveal that it happened just before he started training for the Matrix.

“I had an accident,” he continued. “And I was losing feeling, and I was kinda starting to fall in the shower, and I went to see this doctor, and he said, ‘We have to do surgery now.'”

When asked how it happened, it appears it was just a stunt, though it wasn't revealed exactly what stunt it was or the details.

About Good Fortune

The upcoming comedy stars Reeves as Gabriel, a “literal guardian angel” for a man who's down on his luck (Ansari). The man does jobs for Jeff (Rogan). A day came when he fell asleep at a Denny's, and his car was towed. Gabriel enters the picture and tries convincing the man that being wealthy like Jeff wouldn't solve all his problems. However, the problems are solved by Jeff's wealth, causing Gabriel to lose his wings. The man takes over Jeff's body and livelihood, and Gabriel becomes roommates with Jeff while the work he did as an angel unravels.

Hopefully, Keanu Reeves can avoid any accidents. One that would leave him like a pretzel wouldn't be good at all.