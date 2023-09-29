Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, who briefly shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid during the 2014-15 season, has offered insight into the Portuguese superstar’s unparalleled professionalism, reported by GOAL. Speaking about his time with Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu, Hernandez revealed that Ronaldo’s pursuit of perfection was evident in his dedication and work ethic.

During the 2014-15 season, Ronaldo achieved a personal best goal tally of 61, showcasing his relentless pursuit of excellence. Hernandez described his initial months at Real Madrid as challenging due to limited playing time but highlighted the team's unity and Ronaldo's positive influence during his tenure.

Hernandez shared his admiration for Ronaldo, stating that he never found Ronaldo to be difficult or complicated. According to Hernandez, Ronaldo’s competitive nature and strong personality were evident, but he emphasized that these qualities were integral to the superstar's success.

In the locker room, Ronaldo's influence was profound, creating an extraordinary and unique atmosphere within the team. Despite his relentless pursuit of success, Ronaldo remained supportive and respectful of his teammates, fostering a positive team environment.

Both Ronaldo and Hernandez have since moved on to new challenges. Ronaldo now plies his trade with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Hernandez is in his fourth season with the LA Galaxy in MLS. Their experiences together at Real Madrid left an indelible mark, showcasing not only Ronaldo's exceptional talent but also his ability to inspire and uplift those around him.

As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history in his career, his dedication and professionalism serve as a testament to his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Javier Hernandez's reflections provide a glimpse into the unique camaraderie and work ethic that defined their time together, highlighting the positive impact Ronaldo had on his teammates both on and off the pitch.