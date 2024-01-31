I wish you...

Keke Palmer is attached to star in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut Good Fortune, which also stars Ansari as well as Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen, Deadline reported.

The two-time Emmy-winning actress was supposed to star in Ansari's previous project, Being Mortal, at Searchlight before the film was scrapped by the studio over star Bill Murray's alleged inappropriate conduct.

When the entertainment magazine spoke with Palmer in 2022, she said she, “I had a wonderful time filming.”

“Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don't know anything more than that,” the actress added.

In a statement, Ansari said, “Keke is a delight to work with. I'm so happy she's a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting.”

Palmer's role in the film is currently under wraps. Ansari will write, direct and star in the comedy. Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang and Ansari will also produce the film. He will also serve an executive producer along with Jonathan McCoy.

Good Fortune was supposed to start filming in May 2023, but suspended the production due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The Rise of Keke Palmer

Palmer made her acting debut in 2004's Barbershop 2: Back in Business. Six years later, she had her breakout role starring in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee. She has been in more than 20 movies and 30 TV shows since, including Jordan Peele's 2022 movie Nope and Alice, 2019's Hustlers and in the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP.

The actress won a the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for her self-created series Turnt Up with the Taylors as Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. She won her second as Outstanding Host for a Game Show in 2023. She also was the first Black woman to win that award for hosting the NBC reboot of Password.

Palmer has her own digital network, KeyTV, and produced, starred and wrote original content, including her directorial debut, 2023's short film Big Boss. She also released an album with the same title in May last year.

The actress will also be in the much anticipated Sister Act 3.