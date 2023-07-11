Keke Palmer hasn't directly addressed the controversy with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, but everything she's done speaks for itself. When Jackson commented that Palmer should dress more mom-like and covered, the actress responded with her own merchandise line called “I'm a Motha,” per TooFab.

It all began when Keke Palmer posted a photo of herself in a sheer black dress. Boyfriend Darius Jackson responded, commenting, “It's the outfit tho … you a mom.”

In the since-deleted followup, Jackson continued, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he said. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Not a few days later, Palmer dropped a merchandise line. “One thing is certain and one thing is true,” she wrote on Twitter. “I'M A MOTHER, through and through!”

Her line included a white crewneck with the phrase “I'm a Mother” emblazoned across the front. “To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?” she asked. “Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Jackson hasn't responded, although he can't because he deleted his Twitter.

Before the product launch, Palmer doubled down on Jackson's comments by posting more photos of her in the dress.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen [Usher] YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” she wrote in the caption. “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”