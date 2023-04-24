The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala returned on Saturday, honoring Keke Palmer and Pamela Anderson for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Palmer received the Vanguard Award and opened up about her experiences with sexuality and gender, expressing her gratitude for getting embraced by the community she’s always felt accepted by, The Hollywood Reporter shares. “Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion,” she shared, revealing that she’s never felt straight enough, gay enough, woman enough or man enough. Keke Palmer emotionally recounted how she was judged for her gender and sexuality in the past, causing her pain and resentment.

Pamela Anderson, honored with the Ally Award, expressed her appreciation for being accepted by the queer community. She thanked the center and the community, saying, “I am rooting for you. Thank you for rooting for me.”

Hosted by Ts Madison, the event was held at Century City’s Fairmont Century Plaza and raised $1.2 million for senior and youth services, culture and culinary programs, and mental health resources. The center is the largest nonprofit serving queer and trans communities worldwide.

Palmer, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, has previously spoken about her sexuality as being on the spectrum. After the ceremony, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for being celebrated for who she is. “It was such a gift to be in a room, being celebrated for being exactly who I am. I am so grateful you guys to be living in this time, where yes there is still so much work to do, but dammit we doing it!”

Overall, the event highlighted the importance of creating safe spaces for individuals who are still navigating their sexuality and gender identity. By honoring Palmer and Anderson, the center recognizes the significant contributions made by LGBTQ+ advocates, allies and icons, who continue to fight for equality and inclusion.