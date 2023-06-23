After the infamous Bebe Rexha phone incident, more artists are coming forward sharing their experience with crazy fan encounters. American Idol alums Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert both shared their crazy on stage experiences, per TooFab. Performing isn't just about singing.

Performers get assaulted more often than you might think. For Adam Lambert, he shared that fans usually throw things at him. “I usually kick things off the stage,” he told Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Thursday.

Sometimes the things tossed his way were more steamy like bras and underwear, but in this particular case, Lambert said that “someone threw a 12-inch dildo at me.” Worse was that it hit him. But thankfully it was low enough that it bounced off and “bounced on the floor once and then flopped there for a minute like a dead salmon.”

“I kind of stopped for a second, and I was like ‘Ok, I have a mixed feeling of like horror, like anger that someone threw this heavy thing at me,” he said. “Then, this is hilarious.”

Lambert continued, “I kicked it immediately back in the audience, and I think I hit the woman that threw it!”

Kelly Clarkson also shared her story after the Bebe Rexha phone attack with Howard Stern. “I was singing at this thing, and my eyes were closed,” she said. “And this person on live TV on this show overseas rushed the stage and came up and hugged me and put their arms around me. But when your eyes are closed and you're singing, you aren't thinking anything.”

“It was very scary,” she said, “just because you think at that moment, I realized how vulnerable I was and I'd never thought like that before.”