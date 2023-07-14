Kelly Rowland is still haunted by spilling the beans on Beyonce's gender reveal all those years ago. The baby turned out to be Blue Ivy. The former Destiny Child singer recounted the screw up on Billy Mann's “Yeah, I F*cked That Up” podcast. Rowland call it as the “worst moment” ever, per TMZ.

Back in 2011, Kelly Rowland dropped the news to Bang Showbiz, “[Jay-Z] is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible … she won't be spoiled but she will be very well looked after.” After that, everyone knew that their baby was a girl. Rowland suggested that Beyonce was even disappointed, although it didn't ruin their friendship.

That baby girl grew up to be Blue Ivy, who's doing amazing things just like her mother. She even took the stage during Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris, France on May 26. The 11-year-old performed during the dance for “My Power,” which is found on Beyoncé's 2019 ‘The Lion King' companion album, ‘The Gift.' She also danced for the 2020 single, “Black Parade.”

“Give it up for Blue,” her immensely proud mother told the crowd after her performance.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !” Tina Knowles-Lawson echoed her daughter's statement in the caption of a video of Blue Ivy at the end of her performance. “She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter [red heart emojis] No Fear [red heart emojis].”

So Rowland's mistake is water under the bridge now.