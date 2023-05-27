It’s not often managers take the stage for their client’s tours but Blue Ivy made an exception when she stole the show showing off her impressive dance moves next to Beyoncé. (It’s a longstanding internet joke that Blue Ivy is Beyoncé’s “manager.”)

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, took the stage during Bey’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris, France on Friday (May 26). Alongside mom, the 11-year-old performed during the dance for “My Power,” which is found on Beyoncé’s 2019 ‘The Lion King’ companion album, ‘The Gift.’ Blue also stayed to dance for Beyoncé’s 2020 single, “Black Parade.”

“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé told the crowd after her performance.

In the crowd that night was Tina Knowles-Lawson who shared a snippet of the performance on Instagram showing off how proud she was of her granddaughter.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !” Knowles-Lawson captioned a video of Blue Ivy at the end of her performance.

“She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter [red heart emojis] No Fear [red heart emojis],” the proud grandma added.

This is not the first time that Blue has shown off her star power with her mother. Back in January, Blue joined her mom for a duet of “Brown Skin Girl” when Beyoncé performed at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai.

Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the record. “Brown Skin Girl” made the then 9-year-old’s first entry into the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to Blue and Beyoncé, the song also features Nigerian artist WizKid. The song later won a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2021 making Blue the second youngest act to win the prestigious award.