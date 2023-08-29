Usually when your mom's friend weighs in on how she thinks you did at your dance performance it isn't major news. But when that friend is Kelly Rowland, that mom is Beyoncé and that dance performance is by Blue Ivy during interludes of the Renaissance World Tour, the story is a bit more newsworthy.

Kelly Rowland told E! News that she's “very proud” of Blue Ivy's performance on the tour. Rowland added that Blue Ivy “works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Blue Ivy, the oldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has been performing choreography on tour to the song “My Power” from the 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift” ever since May. Beyoncé starts off dancing with her daughter, who then takes center stage with backup dancers as Beyoncé sings from an elevated platform. Mom and daughter then rejoin at the conclusion of the dance break to share a fist bump.

Since first joining her mom onstage in May, Blue Ivy has joined Beyoncé for several performances around the world, including shows in Paris, Las Vegas, New York and Atlanta. Blue Ivy has collaborated with her famous family before — she is even a Grammy winner for the writing credit she received on the Beyoncé song “Brown Skin Girl,” and to really makes things come full circle, Kelly Rowland appears in the song's music video.