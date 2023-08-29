Kelsey Plum’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Plum is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. She is a WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA All-Star, a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champion, a WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, a WNBA All-Rookie Team player, and an All-WNBA team selection. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kelsey Plum’s net worth in 2023.

Kelsey Plum’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Kelsey Plum’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.

Kelsey Plum was born on August 24, 1994, in Poway, Calif. She studied at La Jolla Country Day. Here, Plum played for the high school basketball team. In 113 games, she averaged 19.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. With Plum at the helm, La Jolla Country Day would garner a 103-22 win-loss record.

Kelsey Plum’s college career at Washington

After a stellar high-school stint, Plum would be considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. The 5-foot-8 guard eventually decided to attend the University of Washington. While playing for the Huskies, Plum accumulated averages of 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in four seasons.

Her best year came in 2017 when she tallied a college career-high 31.7 points per outing. In 2017, Plum was the recipient of the Dawn Staley Award, Honda Sports Award, John R. Wooden Award, Wade Trophy, and the Nancy Lieberman Award. Furthermore, the former La Jolla Country Day standout was also named AP Player of the Year, USBWA Player of the Year, and Naismith College Player of the Year. But more importantly, Plum also finished her college career as the NCAA’s all-time top leading scorer in the women’s division.

Kelsey Plum’s WNBA career with the Stars/Aces

Kelsey Plum getting it DONE vs. the Lynx 👏 ▪️40 PTS (career-high)

▪️4 AST

▪️6 3PM

▪️14-18 FG (via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/D7JROE3yfE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 10, 2023

After a solid college stint with University of Washington, Plum declared for the 2017 WNBA Draft. Here, she was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the then-San Antonio Stars, now known as the Las Vegas Aces.

Shortly after, Plum signed a four-year rookie contract that paid her $50K during her rookie season. During her first season, Plum showed glimpses of her game. She put up 8.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per outing. For her production, Plum was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After a pair of so-so seasons, the Aces kept their faith in the 2017 top overall pick by giving her a three-year contract extension worth $423K. Unfortunately, just months later, Plum suffered a torn Achilles. During that year, the Aces could’ve used her services as they went all the way to the WNBA Finals before conceding to the Seattle Storm via a sweep.

In the 2021 season, Plum ignited her comeback season with a bang. She averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game off the bench. For her efforts, she was crowned WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

A season later, Plum continued her rise as one of the best playmakers in the WNBA. She tallied a career-high 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. For her efforts, she made her first All-Star game appearance. During the same year, Plum also played an instrumental role in helping the Aces clinch their first WNBA championship. With Plum playing a remarkable season, the Aces rewarded her with a two-year contract extension worth $400K according to Spotrac.

In the following season, Plum helped the Aces set the record for most wins in a season. Moreover, she also helped the Aces win the Commissioner’s Cup title.

Kelsey Plum’s overseas career

Apart from playing for the Aces, Plum suited up for Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce during the offseason from 2017 to 2019. In 2019, Plum helped Fenerbahce win the Turkish Cup. Plum reportedly makes at least an additional $100K for suiting up with the Turkish club.

Aside from Fenerbahce, in 2022, Plum also played for another Turkish professional team, Galatasaray. For Galatasaray, Plum averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in the EuroLeague.

Kelsey Plum’s endorsement deals

After getting selected with the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, the future WNBA champion made waves after signing a long-term endorsement deal with Nike. Fast forward to 2022, after winning a championship with the Aces, Plum made waves by bagging an endorsement deal with rival sports apparel company Under Armour, as reported by Forbes.

Kelsey Plum joins Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff

In 2020, the University of Arkansas announced that they were adding Plum to the Razorbacks’ women’s basketball team’s coaching staff. During that year, the Razorbacks would go 19-9 with the two-time WNBA All-Star serving as a graduate assistant.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kelsey Plum’s net worth in 2023?