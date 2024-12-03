Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to embark on a monumental journey in 2025, bringing their unique artistry to massive stages across North America, per Billboard. The Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment, will span 19 stadiums, including stops in Kendrick’s home state of California and SZA’s St. Louis birthplace.

This tour announcement arrives on the heels of Lamar’s surprise album GNX, which dropped in late November. The record, featuring standout collaborations with SZA like “Luther” and “Gloria,” has dominated the Billboard charts, solidifying Kendrick’s place at the top. “Luther” debuted at No. 3, while the album itself claimed seven spots in the Hot 100’s top 10, a remarkable feat for the Compton legend.

The excitement for the tour aligns with Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance in February, where fans anticipate an electrifying preview of his stadium-ready energy. SZA’s inclusion adds a thrilling dynamic, as the pair’s chemistry has already glistened on iconic tracks like the Grammy and Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” and GNX’s poignant closer, “Gloria.”

Dates, Destinations, and Pre-Sale Details

Kicking off April 19 in Minneapolis, the Grand National Tour will cover major cities like Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, and Toronto before concluding on June 18 in Washington, D.C. Notable highlights include double performances in East Rutherford and Los Angeles, where fans can expect unforgettable nights under the stadium lights.

Fans eager to secure tickets can take advantage of an exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale beginning December 4, with general sales launching December 6. “This tour celebrates the incredible connection between fans and artists, setting the stage for a legendary year in music,” a representative from Live Nation shared.

In addition to touring, Kendrick and SZA are riding high on a wave of accolades and creative momentum. Kendrick Lamar’s hit single “Squabble Up” has secured his third No. 1 of the year, while SZA continues to dominate the charts with her evocative style and storytelling. Together, they promise an unparalleled concert experience that blends introspection, energy, and star power.

The Grand National Tour represents not only a culmination of past achievements but also a launchpad for what promises to be a groundbreaking year for both artists. With 2025 shaping up as a year to remember, music lovers won’t want to miss this dynamic duo as they redefine stadium performances.