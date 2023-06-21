Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been embroiled in trade rumors all offseason so far. His teammate Andre Iguodala got in on the fun by tweeting that Jonathan Kuminga is now 7'2 in order to hype up the highly coveted young forward, and ESPN's Kendrick Perkins fell for it, reports Awful Announcing's Sean Keeley.

“From reports, I’m hearing that Jonathan Kuminga is now 7’2′,” said Perkins. “The kid has gotten better every single season.”

It wasn't hard before Kendrick Perkins was made aware that he was duped by Andre Iguodala, and he went back to Twitter to concede.

“I hate this damn app.”

It is nice to see Kendrick Perkins in good spirits about it, especially since it is a bit insane that he believed that Jonathan Kuminga actually grew to 7'2. Despite these rumors not being true, it does not disregard the fact that plenty of teams around the NBA are looking at trading for Kuminga.

Kuminga is a highly intriguing target for teams given the fact that he is still only 20-years-old. He demonstrated elite athleticism and finishing around the rim for the Warriors last season before falling out of the rotation in the postseason. His lack of playoff playing time suggests why teams are calling the Warriors to see if he is available.

While Jonathan Kuminga's name gets continually thrown around in trade rumors, Kendrick Perkins might be a little more cautious now in reading into anything. If he doesn't, he might end up falling for another fake tweet that could catch him in another lie on national tv.