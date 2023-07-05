It's that time of year again when the whole nation celebrates its liberty from any and all oppressors that want to step on the American dream. This only means that the fireworks are going to be in abundance and of course, barbecue grills will be grilling. This appears to be the case for former NBA champion turned ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins, who recently took a wild haymaker from his own co-host during NBA Today‘s Independence Day coverage.

As the show was closing, host Malika Andrews asked Big Perk what he intends to cook for the festivities. Before he could even answer, Richard Jefferson butted in with the most savage one-word jab you'll hear all day:

Malika Andrews: "Perk before we go, what are you putting on the grill for the 4th of July my friend?" Richard Jefferson: "A cow?" Kendrick Perkins: "Uhh, nothing." 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/krvbn9Xljj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

The entire room burst in laughter after hearing Jefferson's merciless insult. Even Perkins himself could not come up with a witty counterpunch. All Big Perk could do was laugh with the rest of the group as if to acknowledge that RJ really got in a good one there.

It's great to see this group in such a jovial mood. In fact, it's just great to see them still complete. As it turns out, the hosts of NBA Today were not included in ESPN's recent all-out purge that saw no less than 20 on-air personalities fired. Then again, they say it's not over yet, and there could be more casualties. As a fan of the show, I really hope neither of Malika Andrews, Ramona Shelburne, Richard Jefferson, or Kendrick Perkins get the axe. Then again, you just never know.