The UFC 308 Prelims will continue to roll on ESPN+ as we’re ready for another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming fight in the Heavyweight Division. Nigeria’s Kennedy Nzechukwu will take on Spain’s Chris Barnett in a newly-scheduled bout. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nzechukwu-Barnett prediction and pick.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-5) has gone 6-5 during his UFC stint since 2019. After winning three straight fights, Nzechukwu has dropped his last two and will pivot after his scheduled bout with Justin Tafa was cancelled a week ago. Now, he’ll face Chris Barnett with a chance to get back into the win column. Nzechukwu stands 6’5″ with an 83-inch reach.

Chris Barnett (23-8) comes into this fight with a 2-2 record in the UFC since 2021. He’s been on the shelf since his last win over Jake Collier back in 2022 and will be stepping into this spot on about two week’s notice after a number of cancelled fights. He’ll be looking for the huge upset as the betting underdog. Barnett stands 5’9″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Kennedy Nzechukwu-Chris Barnett Odds

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -625

Chris Barnett: +455

Over 1.5 rounds: +100

Under 1.5 rounds: -130

Why Kennedy Nzechukwu Will Win

Kennedy Nzechukwu was gearing up to face Justin Tafa for this upcoming out, but a last-minute withdrawal forced a new opponent into this spot. Still, Nzechukwu comes in as one of the biggest betting favorites on the card and he’ll have a noticeable size and reach advantage over his opponent. His last two bouts didn’t go his way after slow starts in Round 1, so he’ll be looking to improve his early-fight game plan heading into this one.

Nzechukwu will have to come out in this fight and be confident in his training camp against an unpredictable fighter like Barnett. His reach advantage will be his biggest tool throughout this mismatch as he’ll be able to use it in moving around the cage and creating distance between his opponent. Expect Nzechukwu to be very active in the clinch with his knees and elbows – his height offers a solid advantage in being able to tie Barnett up while on the feet.

Why Chris Barnett Will Win

Chris Barnett hasn’t seen UFC action since he last took down Jake Collier via ground-and-pound at UFC 279 in 2022. He’s been inactive in the time since as he withdrew from three of his four scheduled bouts during that time. Clearly, he’s ready and in fighting shape considering he took this opportunity on short notice. Barnett will work at a big physical disadvantage given Nzechukwu height, but he’s a very large opponent and it’ll be tough to control him in many areas of the fight.

Despite his size, Chris Barnett is deceptively athletic and can move much better than opponents expect him to. 18 of his 23 wins have come by way of knockout and he’s certainly capable of closing the distance against taller opponents like Nzechukwu. However, the discrepancy in athleticism could become a problem for Barnett, so expect him to crowd his opponent as he looks to take space away and make this a scrappy bout.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Chris Barnett Prediction & Pick

We should have a fun fight as these two square off, simply due to their discrepancy in size and height. Nzechukwu is the much taller man and possesses much cleaner and crisper striking techniques. If he’s able to remain mistake-free and stick to his game plan, he should be able to piece his opponent up and make rather quick work of this fight.

Chris Barnett has been on the shelf for the last two years and it’ll be interesting to see what shape he’s in coming off a short fight camp. He’s always a live dog in these kinds of fights given his ability to close the distance and rush at opponents with a barrage of strikes. He’ll stand a chance to win by knockout if he’s able to avoid Nzechukwu coming in and land clean shots.

Still, we have to favor Kennedy Nzechukwu in this matchup due to his size and ability to piece together striking combinations. His kicking game should see a ton of work throughout this one as he eventually softens Barnett up and goes for the finish towards the mid-way point of this fight.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Chris Barnett Prediction & Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu (-635); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (-130)