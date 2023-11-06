The Indianapolis Colts' Kenny Moore achieved a feat no player in franchise history had ever done before their win over the Carolina Panthers.

So much for the Indianapolis Colts secondary failing to live up to expectations in the past few weeks. Slot cornerback Kenny Moore became the first player in Colts franchise history to record two pick-sixes in their 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Kenny Moore also became just the 27th player in NFL history to accomplish the insane feat, per Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz.

“What he did today is crazy. And there's a reason that hasn't been done in our franchise history. Because that's not normal,” Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. said after the game.

First pick-twelve in Colts history. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Dke16C8cBw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 6, 2023

Moore picked off Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young with just 20 seconds left in the first half to give Indy a 20-3 lead. Carolina tried to build on Young's touchdown pass to DJ Clark in the third quarter.

Alas, Kenny Moore doused cold water on their plans with another scintillating pick-six.

The next time around, Moore picked off an underthrown pass from Young in the early moments of the fourth quarter. Moore's second pick-six put the Colts ahead to stay, 27-10.

Nobody was happier than Colts owner Jim Irsay, who went full Meek Mill in their locker room after they snapped their three-game losing streak.

It was indeed a great day at the office for Kenny Moore, who suffered through his worst statistical season in 2022. Moore failed to record a single interception in his six-year NFL career that year. To add insult to injury, Moore wound up in the Colts' season-ending injury reserve list.

It seems Kenny Moore has put that horrific year behind him. With the departures of Isaiah Rodgers, Sr. and Stefon Gilmore and the underwhelming performance of Tony Brown, Moore has been stepping up big time for the Colts' secondary.