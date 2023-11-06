Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay went full Meek Mill in the locker room after their 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. – Meek Mill (and also me) 🏈🕺 pic.twitter.com/itIc8xcNF0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 6, 2023

Colts slot cornerback Kenny Moore played the game of his life against the Panthers on Sunday. Moore recorded two pick-sixes against Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

In doing so, Kenny Moore became the first player in Colts franchise history to accomplish the impressive feat. An inspired Moore brought his A-game with his sisters watching from the Bank of America Stadium stands. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored the other touchdown for the Horseshoe.

Indy had given up an average of 37 points during its three-game losing skid. The Colts' secondary had been particularly brutal in losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints in their past three games.

Fortunately, Kenny Moore reawakened the Colts secondary in a big way on Sunday. It was also Indy's first win against its former head coach Frank Reich, who's now calling the shots for Carolina.

The Colts made life miserable for Young in Week 9. They picked him off three times, sacked him four times, and hit him seven times in the rousing 14-point win. Indy also held Carolina wide receiver Adam Thielen to just 29 receiving yards on the night. To make matters worse for the Panthers, linebacker Brian Burns suffered a concussion in the early going.

For their part, Jim Irsay and the Colts celebrated emphatically after ending their three-game skid on Sunday. Let's see if Indy can maintain its momentum against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 10.