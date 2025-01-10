ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kent State-Buffalo prediction and pick.

Kent State is 10-4 this season, with its only notable win against Northern Illinois. It has notable losses against Auburn, UC Irvine, Alabama, and Ball State. VonCameron Davis has been the best player for the Golden Flashes and is the key in this game. Kent State is one of the best teams in the MAC and can win a big game against Buffalo in this road game.

Buffalo has had a rough season with a 5-9 record. Their only notable win is against Old Dominion. They have notable losses against Notre Dame, Vermont, Penn State, St. Bonaventure, Georgia, and Temple. Ryan Sabol has been the best player for the Bulls, but the rest of the team has struggled a lot in this game. This could be a big game for the Bulls in this spot.

Here are the Kent State-Buffalo College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kent State-Buffalo Odds

Kent State: -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -550

Buffalo: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +440

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has been awful on offense this year. They score 69.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 40.3%, and a three-point percentage of 28.6%. Three Golden Flashes are averaging over double digits this season, with VonCameron Davis leading the way at 16.4 points per game, and then Jalen Sullinger and Morgan Safford are tied for the team lead at 10.6 points per game. Cian Medley also leads the team in assists with 3.4 per game. This offense has been awful, but it gets a great matchup against a bad Buffalo defense. Kent State should be able to score in this game because the Bulls have been the worst defense in the MAC.

Kent State's defense has been great and is the best in the MAC. They allow 63.4 points per game, 40.7% from the field, and 31.6% from behind the arc. Down low, Cli'Ron Hornbreak is the leading rebounder at 7.3 per game. Then he also leads the team in blocks at 0.9 per game. Finally, he also leads the team in steals at 1.4 per game and is just one of three players who average one steal per game. They should be able to completely shut down Buffalo's offense in this game.

Why Buffalo Will Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo's offense has been inconsistent this year. They score 74.2 points per game, have a 44.4% field goal percentage, and a 30.7% three-point shooting percentage. Two Bulls are averaging over double digits this season, with Ryan Sabol leading the way at 16.5 points per game, and then Tyson Dunn is just behind with 13.1 points per game. Dunn also leads the team in assists with 5.7 per game. This offense has an awful matchup against a great Kent State defense. They will have an extremely tough time trying to score in this game.

Buffalo's defense has been awful this year. They allow 82.4 points per game, 45.8% from the field, and 37.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Batchelor has been the key, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game. Then, Ben Michaels leads the team in blocks at 0.9 per game. Finally, Tyson Dunn leads the team in steals with 1.9 per game. This defense has a great matchup against this offense, but Kent State will still find ways to score because this is such a bad defense, even on the road.

Final Kent State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Kent State is the pick in this game. They have the defense, and that will travel. VonCameron Davis is the difference maker, too, and should do enough to lead the Golden Flashes to a win and cover in this game. Kent State is just better, while Buffalo has had a rough season up to this point, and it's not going to get much better.

Final Kent State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick: Kent State -10.5 (-102)