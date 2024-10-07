Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's net worth in 2024 is $60 million. Caldwell-Pope is a professional basketball player who recently signed as a free agent with the Orlando Magic. He is a two-time NBA champion. Here's a closer look at Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's net worth in 2024.

What is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's net worth in 2024?: $60 million (estimate)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's net worth in 2024 is $60 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was born on February 18, 1993, in Thomaston, Georgia. He attended Greenville High School. As a senior, Caldwell-Pope put up 31.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, according to sources. For his efforts, Caldwell-Pope emerged as a McDonald's All-American.

Coming out of high school, Caldwell-Pope was a four-star prospect, according to ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs such as Oklahoma State, Florida State, Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia. Caldwell-Pope eventually attended Georgia.

Caldwell-Pope played two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. In a Bulldogs uniform, he tallied 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field overall and 34% from beyond the arc. In both seasons, the Bulldogs posted a 15-17 record.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is drafted by the Pistons

After just a pair of seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Caldwell-Pope decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2013 NBA Draft. The Detroit Pistons selected him in the first round with the eighth-overall pick.

Shortly after, Caldwell-Pope signed a two-year rookie deal worth $5.43 million with the Pistons, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, mostly coming off the bench, Caldwell-Pope averaged 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game while hitting 40% from the field overall and 32% from beyond the arc.

A season later, Caldwell-Pope became the Pistons' starting shooting guard. The first-round draft pick improved his numbers to 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 40% shooting from the field and 35% from downtown.

In the 2015-2016 season, Caldwell-Pope registered one of his best NBA seasons. He put up a career-high 14.5 points and 3.7 rebounds to go along with 1.7 assists while shooting 42% from the field overall.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs with the Lakers

After playing for four seasons in a Pistons uniform, Caldwell-Pope signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal that paid $18 million, according to a report by Bleacher Report. While playing for the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope served his 25-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to a DUI charge.

In his first season with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38% from rainbow country.

With a respectable season, the Lakers rewarded Caldwell-Pope with a one-year contract extension worth $12 million based on a report by Yahoo. In the 2018-2019 season, Caldwell-Pope played in a league-best 82 games. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 43% shooting and 35% from three-point land.

After another respectable season, Caldwell-Pope enjoyed another contract extension with the Lakers. He agreed to a two-year deal worth around $16 million, based on reports. In the 2019-2020 season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per outing on 47% shooting from the field and 39% from downtown.

He played an instrumental role in helping the Lakers win its 17th NBA championship inside the NBA Bubble, the first championship for the franchise in a decade. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Caldwell-Pope chipped in 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per outing on 42% shooting and 38% from three.

Fresh from winning his first NBA championship, the Lakers secured his services by signing him to a three-year deal worth $40 million, according to an article by the Los Angeles Times. In his final season in a Lakers uniform, Caldwell-Pope put up 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per outing on 43% shooting from the field and a solid rate of 41% from downtown.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is traded to the Wizards

After a disappointing 2020-2021 season, the Lakers blew up their roster. Caldwell-Pope was one of the players they sent to the Washington Wizards as part of a blockbuster five-team trade headlined by former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

In his lone season in Washington, Caldwell-Pope produced 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 44% shooting and 39% from beyond the arc.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is traded to the Nuggets

One season later, Caldwell-Pope was on the move once again. The Wizards shipped him to the Denver Nuggets with Ish Smith in return for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In the 2022-2023 season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 46% shooting and a career-best 43% from beyond the arc.

But more importantly, Caldwell-Pope played an instrumental role in helping the Nuggets secure its franchise's first championship banner. In the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the first-round draft pick delivered by tallying 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 46% shooting overall and 38% from three en route to his second NBA championship.

With Caldwell-Pope playing an important role in the Nuggets' championship run, Denver rewarded the two-time NBA champion with a lucrative two-year contract extension worth $30 million by Denver, according to reports. He tallied 10.1 points per game on 41% shooting from beyond the arc in the 2023-2024 season.

Caldwell-Pope then got his big payday in June 2024 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic. The Magic are looking for Pope to help them to not only return to the playoffs but to win a playoff series for the first time since 2009-2010.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's other sources of wealth

Given Caldwell-Pope's fine play as a lethal shooter, the Magic guard has attracted the attention of major brands. As a result, in the past, he has partnered with major brands such as Nike, First Entertainment Credit Union, and Michelob Ultra. Although he initially endorsed Nike, the two-time NBA champion made the switch to Chinese sports brand 361°.

Caldwell-Pope has also invested in real estate. After a move to Washington, the two-time NBA champion acquired a mansion in Maryland for $4.9 million. But years later, Caldwell-Pope listed the same property for $5.9 million.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's net worth in 2024?