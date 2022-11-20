Published November 20, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops has agreed to a lucrative contract extension with the program which figures to keep him locked up in Lexington through the 2031 NCAA Football season. Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported the details of Stoops’ new deal with the Wildcats, and he’s shockingly set to pocket more than legendary Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.

Vannini indicates that Stoops will receive a raise that brings his average annual salary from $6.35 million all the way up to $8.6 million per year. Calipari earns roughly $8 million per season at Kentucky and is among the highest earners in his profession.

Amid the recent success of the Kentucky football program, Stoops has helped transform the notion that the Wildcats are primarily a basketball school, putting their football team on the map in a major way throughout his tenure. The program is rewarding him with his massive contract extension, which figures to be worth over $75 million throughout its lifetime.

Since taking over as head coach of Kentucky football back in 2013, Stoops has helped transform the program from an afterthought into bowl game regulars and a difficult matchup for SEC opponents. The Wildcats have made a bowl in each of the last six seasons and will make it seven in 2022.

Across 123 games as Kentucky football’s head coach, Mark Stoops has a 65-58 record and is 4-2 in bowl games. The Wildcats are 6-5 thus far into the 2022 college football season but have lost three of their last four games, including defeats against Georgia and Tennessee, as well as Vanderbilt.