Mark Stoops is contacting the Southeastern Conference after the hit Kentucky Wildcats quarterback and ex-Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff took during Saturday's game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

He says there is “no place” in the sport for what happened to his starting passer.

“It is something I sent into the SEC office,” Stoops said on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference. “That’s it, I can’t even tell you what was said or the information that I got back. I’ll just say, in general — not about that player but in general — there is no place for anybody striking anybody in the head at any place. Before after, during, anytime during a game.”

The play in which the hit took place on Vandagriff occurred during the first quarter of the action when the signal-caller ran out of bounds to the Tennessee sideline, and Vols defender Omarr Norman-Lott reached out to make contact with Vandagriff. It should be noted that Norman-Lott was not on the field for the play and that it was after this that the Kentucky quarterback hit the ground.

Here's a look at the moment, which has been met with much controversy:

Expand Tweet

Things got worse for Vandagriff, who later threw an interception and then suffered a head injury when he was sacked by Kentucky's James Pearce.

Vandagriff finished out the game 10-for-17 passing for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception. So far this season, he wields a 57.3% completion rate, passing for 1,359 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Stoops and Vandagriff on this one, as well as how the team fares when the Wildcats face Murray State for what should be nothing more than a tune-up game for them on Saturday, Nov. 16. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.