Will Levis’ status for Kentucky football-South Carolina game, revealed

Will Levis’ status for Kentucky football’s contest against South Carolina was revealed on Saturday, about an hour before kickoff. Levis was spotted high-fiving Wildcats fans while making his way up the Catwalk with a boot on his left foot. Then, the Kentucky football star and NFL Draft prospect took the field and didn’t warm up ahead of the game, another indication of his status. Per Tyler Thompson of Kentucky Sports radio, Levis will miss the game vs. South Carolina.

Will Levis was beat up during Kentucky football’s loss to Ole Miss last week, as the star quarterback injured his finger and is dealing with a bad case of turf toe.

As reported by Thamel earlier Saturday, the Wildcats were preparing for the game as if backup Kaiya Sheron, who has yet to throw a pass in his college career. Sheron better get out there and start warming up, as he’ll be under center.

With Will Levis ruled out, it’s a big blow to Kentucky football. The senior signal-caller has completed 68.8 percent of his passes while throwing for 1405 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

It will be a tough task for the Wildcats, ranked 13th in the nation, to defeat the Gamecocks without their starting signal-caller. They’ll need plenty from running back Chris Rodriguez, who will likely be tasked with a heavier workload than usual.

It will need to be a team effort in order for the Wildcats to avoid their second straight loss. It should certainly be an interesting game.