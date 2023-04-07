Will Levis did not have much to go his way in his final season at Kentucky.

Levis, who in December declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, failed to build on his promising first year with the Wildcats. He orchestrated multiple formidable performances in the 2022 campaign, but he also had a few outings to forget, including his three-interception showing in the Wildcats’ road defeat to Tennessee.

Overall, Levis recorded 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 11 starts for Kentucky last season. He was sacked an astounding 36 times in the campaign, and he also dealt with multiple injuries throughout the year.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has taken notice of the criticism Levis has received for his sluggish final campaign with the Wildcats. During a recent appearance on Sirius XM NFLRadio, Stoops took some time to touch on the passer’s roller-coaster 2022 season.

“This past year, it is what it is,” Stoops said. “I know everybody is gonna analyze that and look at it, listen, he doesn’t need me to make excuses for himself, and he doesn’t need to make excuses. There were some plays maybe he was pushing it, maybe he was forcing it. Things happen.

“We weren’t as good, I take responsibility for that. We weren’t as good around him, we didn’t protect him as well. We were a little short on the offensive line. I lost Liam after the Super Bowl.”

As Stoops touched on, Liam Coen left Kentucky after the 2021 season to become the Los Angeles Rams’ new offensive coordinator. Coen’s stint with the Rams lasted a mere one season, as he agreed to return to the Wildcats in January to once again be their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In the big picture, Stoops believes that Levis has what it takes to enjoy much success in his upcoming run in the NFL.

“I’m still quite confident in Will’s ability and the way he can lead, the way he can play,” Stoops said of Levis. “Somebody is gonna be extremely pleased to have him on the roster, I can promise you that.”

Levis tallied 43 passing touchdowns over his two-year run at Kentucky.