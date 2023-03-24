As many expected, Will Levis put on a show at Kentucky’s Pro Day on Friday. Weeks after he shined during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Levis showed off his arm strength and keen accuracy as a deep passer in front of multiple executives and head coaches from across the NFL.

Levis will now look ahead to his upcoming pre-draft meetings with NFL teams. He revealed at Kentucky’s Pro Day that he will soon meet with the Indianapolis Colts for a top-30 visit. The Colts also have top-30 visits scheduled with the likes of former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and former Tennessee passer Hendon Hooker.

Levis has been garnering advice from multiple former players ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

“Yeah, I just did a quick little thing with him just a few weeks ago,” Levis said during a press conference on Friday. “It was really fun and to sit down with him and talk and to go through film and to just hear some advice about the quarterback position.

“Biggest takeaway, it was just to have fun with it and to realize how special this whole process is, and I need to keep reminding myself that. I’m someone who can kind of just take everything very seriously, but it’s important at the end of the day too to have fun and realize how special all this is.”

The Colts will have a franchise-altering decision to make with the No. 4 overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft. The Colts are expected to take a passer with the pick, and from head coach Shane Steichen’s standpoint, there is much that he looks for in a quarterback.

“Again, I said this in my opening press conference about accuracy, decision-making, and the ability to create,” Steichen said during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. “That can come in all different shapes and sizes.

“A guy that is obsessed with football, that loves it, I think all the best players that have played a long time in this league, they have that ‘it’ factor. The love of the game, just studying the game, knowing exactly how it needs to look, but I think that’s a big part of it.”

Levis recorded 2,406 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes in his final season at Kentucky in the 2022 campaign.