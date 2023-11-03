Kentucky looks to snap a three-game losing streak in a road trip at Mississippi State in Week 10 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. We continue our college football odds series with a Kentucky-Mississippi State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wildcats came up short in a 33-27 loss to Tennessee a week ago, and they'll try to get on track to salvage something from their 5-0 start to the season. This is an important game for Mark Stoops' team since two of its final three games will be at No. 8 Alabama and at No. 13 Louisville.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 4-4 after a 27-13 loss at Auburn. They also have a difficult upcoming schedule with a trip to Texas A&M up next, and a showdown against rival Ole Miss in the regular season finale.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Mississippi State Odds

Kentucky: -4.5 (-110)

Mississippi State: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Week 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

The numbers: 28-of-39 for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

That's the type of game Kentucky fans had been wanting from quarterback Devin Leary. Though the result went in Tennessee's favor, Leary's performance is something for the offense to build on heading into this one.

The matchup is salivating. Mississippi State is coming off a game where it allowed a lackluster Auburn passing game to produce 230 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Overall, the Bulldogs rank 133rd nationally in completion percentage allowed (72.9%), 119th in completions allowed per game (22.5), 94th in yards per attempt allowed (7.7), and 91st in passing yards allowed (238.5).

Since the strength of the Mississippi State defense has been against the run, that opens up plenty of possibilities for Leary to put up a stellar stat line for a second straight game.

Additionally, Kentucky has also been good at defending the run, which is significant because of who may play quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Will Rogers, who didn't play against Arkansas or Auburn, is listed as questionable for the game. If Mike Wright starts again, the Wildcats are equipped to handle his dual-threat skill set as a run-first quarterback.

Running back Jo'Quavious Marks (97 CARs, 500 YDs, 4 TDs) also sat out the Auburn game, so his status is in question as well.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread

Obviously, if either Rogers or Marks is available for this matchup, there's more to like about Mississippi State potentially covering the spread.

They just bring a different dynamic to the offense.

If they're not, the Bulldogs will need to lean on their defense to get the job done. That's what worked against Arkansas, and they'll need a repeat performance against Kentucky.

The winning combination would include getting pressure on Leary, which Mississippi State can do as a team that ranks 41st nationally in sacks per game (2.5). It is also limiting opponents to just 10.6 yards per completion (22nd), and that's crucial against a Kentucky squad that does have weapons in the downfield passing game.

Something else to consider: These two teams rank in the bottom nine nationally in plays per game. Mississippi State averages 61.9 plays per game (125th), while Kentucky runs the fewest plays of any team in college football (133rd) at 56.6 per game.

That type of grind is what the Bulldogs want. This needs to be a low-scoring game for Mississippi State to be successful, especially if Rogers is sidelined once again.

Ball control isn't always fun, but it's essential for the Bulldogs in this particular matchup if they want to play to their strengths and keep the Kentucky offense off the field.

Final Kentucky-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Here's an interesting stat: These two teams have alternated against the spread for the past eight years. Mississippi State covered in 2015, and the team that's covered has bounced back and forth each season since that point.

Even better? The home team has covered nine straight games in this series, with the past three spreads all being under four points.

Kentucky was the winner a season ago in covering as a 3.5-point favorite in a 27-17 victory in Lexington. The trends suggest it's the Bulldogs' turn.

Even without that, this is a lot of points on the road for a Kentucky team that's been pretty inconsistent this season. You could say the same for Mississippi State, though.

The Wildcats are the pick to win, but getting four or more points with Mississippi State seems like the best play.

Final Kentucky-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State +4.5 (-110)