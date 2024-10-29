ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-5, 1-5 SEC) head to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1 SEC). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kentucky-Tennessee prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kentucky-Tennessee College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Tennessee Odds

Kentucky: +16.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +550

Tennessee: -16.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky has not played great in conference play this season, but it is the SEC. In order for Kentucky to cover this spread, they have to be strong on the defensive side of the field. In their sex SEC games, Kentucky has allowed 25.5 points per game. That is not great, but allowing less than four touchdowns will go a long way towards covering this spread.

Tennessee has played four conference games, and they are not the same offensive team they were in the beginning of the season. In their four conference games, Tennessee is averaging 21.5 points per game. The most points they have scored in a SEC game this season is 25. If Kentucky can keep Tennessee from putting points in this conference game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Kentucky plays well in the pass defense. They have allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the SEC. The Wildcats have also allowed just six passing touchdowns on the season to go along with 20 sacks. They are strong in all parts of the pass game on defense, and that has to continue Saturday night.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is a great team. As mentioned, they have not played great offensively in conference games, but their defense has been lock down. The Volunteers are allowing 17 points per game in their four conference games. On the season, Tennessee has allowed just 11.6 points per game. Kentucky is the lowest scoring team in the SEC, so Tennessee should not have a problem shutting them down.

Kentucky might be strong with their pass defense. However, their run defense really struggles. They allow the fifth-most rush yards per game. Tennessee is the best rushing team in the conference. They rush for 241.6 yards per game, and they have 22 rushing touchdowns on the season. That is all Dylan Sampson. He has 838 rush yards, and 17 total touchdowns on the season. Sampson will be able to continue to run the ball well.

Kentucky's offense is not great. As mentioned, the Wildcats are the lowest scoring team in the SEC. They have also gained the second-fewest yards per game. Kentucky has not thrown for many touchdowns, and they average less than four yards per carry. Tennessee should have no problem holding Kentucky to a lower score in this game.

Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Kentucky has just not played well in the SEC this season. Tennessee is a good team, but they are not scoring well. With the spread being so large, it is tough to see Tennessee winning by that many points. However, I do think Tennessee will pull it off in this game and win by a few touchdowns. I am going to take Tennessee to win this game by at least 17 points on Saturday night.

Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -16.5 (-106)