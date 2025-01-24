ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 3-2 SEC) are on the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4, 3-3 SEC) Saturday afternoon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Vanderbilt prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kentucky-Vanderbilt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Vanderbilt Odds

Kentucky: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -160

Vanderbilt: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 162.5 (-115)

Under: 162.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 2:30 PM ET/111:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is one of the best scoring teams in the entire country. In fact, the Wildcats rank second in the nation with 89.2 points per game. They are third in the SEC in field goal percentage, and fifth in three-point percentage. Kentucky loves to take their threes, as well. They average 27.7 threes attempted per game, which is second-most in the conference. The Wildcats do a great job swinging the ball and finding the open guy while limiting their turnovers. With their ability to score, it is easy to feel comfortable betting on Kentucky.

Kentucky will be able to hit their shots in this game, as well. Vanderbilt does not allow a lot of points, but teams shoot well against them. The Commodores allow the second-highest field goal percentage in the SEC, and the highest three-point percentage. They also allow teams to shoot 20.0 free throws per game against them. Vanderbilt allowing teams to score against them like that is bad news heading into this game. As long as Kentucky hits their shots, they will win.

A player to keep your eye on is Otega Oweh. Oweh is their leading scorer with 15.7 points per game, and shoots over 50 percent from the field. He is coming off a 21-point game in Kentucky's loss against Alabama, but his play has been solid. Pair him with the guard play of Lamont Butler, and Kentucky has a very dangerous backcourt. If these two players can have a good game, they should be able to do some damage against a sneaky good Vanderbilt team.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt's best chance to win this game is to be at their best defensively. They are coming off a tough defensive game against Alabama in which they allowed 103 points, but their defense has been solid despite that. On the season, the Commodores allow 69.6 points per game, and they force the second-most turnovers in the SEC. Vanderbilt puts a lot of pressure on their opponents, and that is going to show in this game. If Vanderbilt can keep Kentucky from scoring too much, they will be able to cover this spread.

Kentucky, as mentioned, can do a lot of damage on offense. However, their defense has been lacking this season. The Wildcats allow 76.1 points per game, which is the second-most in the SEC. They allow teams to have the fifth-highest field goal percentage, and make the third-most threes per game. Additionally, Kentucky will find itself in some foul trouble occasionally. The Wildcats are a good team, but their defense is holding them back. If Vanderbilt can take advantage of a bad defensive team, they will have an awesome chance to cover the spread.

Final Kentucky-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a pretty good game. Vanderbilt is much better than they are given credit for. However, Kentucky is the better team, and I like them to win this game.

Final Kentucky-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -3.5 (-106)