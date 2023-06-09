Two comedy legends, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan, will be teaming up for a tour this fall.

This tour currently has four dates slotted: November 3 at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, November 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, November 10 in Chicago, and November 11 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. No word has been said on who will open or how the show format will be.

In a statement, Seinfeld said, “Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years. We finally made the schedules work out. Can't wait.”

“I'm so excited to help out this unknown up-and-coming comedian who many may have never heard of,” said Gaffigan. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are legends in their own right. The former is known for his self-titled sitcom, Seinfeld, which ran from 1989-1998. He now does comedy tours, tapes specials, and hosted the aforementioned Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee for seven years with a variety of comedy guests. Gaffigan has been nominated for several Emmys and is also heavily involved in the acting world. He recently had voice roles in Luca, Rick and Morty, Stargirl, and Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania. He also starred in the likes of Linoleum, Collide, and Susie Searches. Most recently, he appeared in David Lowrey's Peter Pan & Wendy as Smee for Disney+.

Tickets for the upcoming Seinfeld and Gaffigan-headlined tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, June 16 on TicketMaster.