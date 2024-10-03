ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again for another betting prediction and pick from UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. as the Main Card action heats up from Salt Lake City. We'll see a huge tilt atop the Women's Bantamweight Division as No. 2-ranked Ketlen Vieira takes one the surging No. 3-ranked Kayla Harrison. Check out our UFC odds series for our Vieira-Harrison prediction and pick.

Ketlen Vieira (14-3) has gone 8-3 during her UFC run dating back to 2016. She's been a mainstay in the division and is currently surging with three wins in her last four fights. She most recently defeated Pannie Kianzad in a unanimous decision and will be looking for her title shot if she's able to pull of the upset here. Vieira stands 5'8″ with a 68-inch reach.

Kayla Harrison (17-1) will make her second UFC appearance following her debut win over legend Holly Holm. A 15-1 champion in PFL and arguably the biggest acquisition in UFC history, Harrison is primed to make her championship run in the UFC and could earn a title shot by beating Vieira on Saturday. Harrison stands 5'8″ with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 307 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 307 Odds: Ketlen Vieira-Kayla Harrison Odds

Ketlen Vieira: +650

Kayla Harrison: -1000

Over 2.5 rounds: -154

Under 2.5 rounds: +120

Why Ketlen Vieira Will Win

Ketlen Vieira has been one of the top fighters in the Bantamweight Division for the better part of eight years and she'll now face the toughest test of her career in trying to acquire a title shot. With her last six consecutive fights seeing a decision, Vieira has been able to come up on the right side of four bouts, winning three unanimously. She has a very defensive style and doesn't typically take too many risks when striking. Still, she's very consistent in popping her jab and loves to make use of her low legs kicks and kicks to the body. She doesn't possess the greatest knockout power, but she's very adept at picking her shots carefully and finding openings on her opponents.

Ketlen Vieira also has a very refined jiu jitsu game and she should fully expect to have to use her ground game during this matchup. Most of her past struggles have come against pressure boxers, so Vieira should have a better look in a primary grappler like Kayla Harrison. She's severely outmatched in the Judo department, so Vieira will have to get creative in working her way back to the feet and escaping from underneath her opponent.

Why Kayla Harrison Will Win

Already the third-ranked Bantamweight just one fight into her UFC run, Kayla Harrison will likely earn a title shot with a win over the No. 2 contender in the division. She made her UFC debut against Holly Holm look extremely easy as she brought the fight to the ground and finished with a patented submission choke. Harrison is arguably the freakiest specimen in women's MMA today and her two Olympic Gold Medals make her one of the best international Judokas of all-time. She's been training for this opportunity her whole life, so fully expect her best version to be on display as she comes in the massive betting favorite.

Aside from her unique combination of strength and athleticism, Harrison is a master of technique and uses leverage in a very rare way, something Vieira hasn't been used to seeing in her recent fights. Harrison will be quick to close the distance and once she's able to grab a hold of her opponent, it's almost a guarantee that she'll be dictating where the fight takes place. Ultimately, it'll only be a matter of time before we see Harrison on top of her opponent landing hellacious ground-and-pound while dominating the fight.

Final Ketlen Vieira-Kayla Harrison Prediction & Pick

We'll have another great showcase atop the UFC 307 Main Card as we see two of the best Women's Bantamweights in the world squaring off. Ketlen Vieira has been a title contender in this division in quite some time and she'll have the task of being the first UFC competitor to take down Kayla Harrison.

Harrison, on the other hand, is on a destruction path straight to the belt and if she's able to pull another win against a highly-ranked opponent, she should be able to exact her title shot.

With the betting odds where they are, we have to back Kayla Harrison in finding this win. She's far too big of a physical mismatch for everyone in this division and while Ketlen Vieira is a very tough opponent, I think we'll see Kayla Harrison dominate from the mounted position as she eventually stops this fight with her ground-and-pound.

Final Ketlen Vieira-Kayla Harrison Prediction & Pick: Kayla Harrison (-1000); Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+240)