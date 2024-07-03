Kevin Bacon has some high praise for the main star of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

In the new Netflix movie, Bacon plays Captian Cade, a police captain at the Beverly Hills Police Department, alongside Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley — the street-smart police lieutenant from Detroit.

As for working with Murphy, Kevin recently told PEOPLE that “he is one of our greatest movie stars ever” and it was a “bucket list thing to work with him.” It's a pretty big compliment from someone considered up to that caliber.

“Our paths never crossed in the '80s,” Bacon said about Murphy. “We never worked together. I don't remember having met him — I'm sure we probably did, but I don't remember.”

“Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed and loose and present actor,” he continued. “He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising. But when he improvises, there's improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh. I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he's still hilarious. To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me.”

Eddie seems to have a unique way of acting, which makes working with him a good experience.

“He really watches the person that he is working with,” the Footloose star added. “I'd noticed that he will pick up on some little thing that the other person is doing or saying or whatever, and kind of put it back to them. It was great. I loved working with him.”

About Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

This is the 4th movie of the popular comedic franchise. The original Beverly Hills Cop came out in 1984, followed by Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), Beverly Hills Cop III (1994), and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

According to Netflix, the logline states: “Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.”

To elaborate a bit, Axel's daughter's life is threatened (Taylour Paige). So, he teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton). From there, they uncover a conspiracy.

So far, reviews are a bit mixed on Rotten Tomatoes, where it sits at 68% Tomatometer.

Peter Travers of ABC News says, “Eddie Murphy is 63 now, and sometimes the jokes seem just as retirement ready, but seeing this comic legend return to the cop role he created four decades ago — along with many of the old gang — at least squeaks by as primo fan service.”

Meanwhile, Chris Evangelista of Slashfilm says, “The good news: It's not as bad as Beverly Hills Cop III. The bad news: that doesn't mean it's very good, either.”

Catch Kevin Bacon and Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which is streaming now on Netflix.