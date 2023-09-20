Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have finalized their divorce according to multiple reports on the matter. “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” the two said in a joint statement per NBC News.

The legal battle was over a four month period after Baumgartner filed in May.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” a rep for Costner said at the time.

The couple who was married for 18 years, also share three children together: Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

Their divorce made headlines after their custody battle over their three children and the amount of money the Yellowstone star was to pay Baumgartner. She originally requested $248,000 per month in child support and Costner was temporarily ordered to pay $129,755 per month.

The reasoning behind the original $248,000 per month child support, was that Baumgartner wanted her children to experience the lifestyle they were accustomed to when they were living with both parents which also included transportation to vacations.

“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote. “In this case, the guideline child support requested by Christine of $175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

However, at their September 1 hearing, the judge decided that Costner is to pay $63,209 per month.

“I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce,” Baumgartner said when she took the stand during the custody hearing.

“I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of,” the ‘Yellowstone' actor said.

“I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process,” he added. “I am going to need to take some time for myself. … I have a lot to contemplate — what I have to do versus what I want to do.”

The details of their divorce agreement has not been made public.