Hollywood actor Kevin Costner has joined the ranks of Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, after attending a series of the pop star's shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The “Yellowstone” star took to social media to express his enthusiasm about his experience at Swift's Eras Tour, TMZ reports.

Costner, who attended the concert with his 13-year-old daughter Grace, shared his excitement on Instagram. He posted videos of himself jamming along to Swift's hits, including “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “22,” as well as snippets of her performance.

In his Instagram post, Kevin Costner wrote, “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.” He also praised Swift's band and her stage setup, adding, “An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Costner's attendance at the concert was particularly significant given his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner. The couple has been navigating the split with Costner recently ordered to pay child support, following Christine's request.

Despite the personal challenges, Costner's outing to Swift's concert with his daughter brought smiles and positive energy. He joined other celebrities who also attended the singer's shows in Los Angeles, adding to the star-studded audience.

Swift's Eras Tour has garnered attention for its impressive performances and guest appearances. Kevin Costner's endorsement adds another notable name to the list of fans captivated by Taylor Swift's live performances and artistry, and this woman is on an absolute tear right now.