So much for the bro code. Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, was recently photographed with a close friend of Costner' while in Hawaii.

TMZ broke the news of Baumgartner and Josh Conner, a financier and friend of Costner who happens to live close to his home in Carpinteria, California, hanging out. Connor has recently gotten divorced from his wife and is said to be good friends with both Costner and Baumgartner.

Photos show the two getting close on the Hawaiian beaches. However, sources say that there is “absolutely no romantic relationship” between Baumgartner and Connor and that “they have been good friends for years.”

Christine Baumgartner had filed for divorce from Costner back in May. The process has not been smooth, as issues around the prenup, child support, and more have clouded the process.

Kevin Costner is an Oscar-winning actor who made a name for himself in the 1987 film, The Untouchables. He starred in that Brian De Palma film with the likes of Andy Garcia and Robert De Niro as an FBI Agent named Eliot Ness. In the years since, Costner has starred in the likes of JFK, and Draft Day, and even made his way into the superhero genre when he played Jonathan Kent in Man of Steel. In recent years, he starred in the likes of Hidden Figures, Molly's Game, The Art of Racing in the Rain, and Let Him Go.

His most notable recent role, however, has been in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone. He has starred as John Dutton in all five seasons. However, a conflict between him and Sheridan has caused the fifth season to be a bit of a tangled mess.