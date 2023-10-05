Kevin Costner's anticipated post-Yellowstone two-part western, Horizon: An American Saga, has its release dates.

Considering the massive success of Yellowstone, Costner is surely stoked about a new western epic riding into town soon to the big screen.

The first half of the Horizon series, Chapter One, is set to be released on June 28, and Chapter Two is coming on August 16 — both in 2024, according to Warner Bros and New Line.

The Horizon movies are something Costner is highly anticipating. He first set out to produce four movies to be released every three months. “They're all different films that all connect, so you're watching a saga of these storylines that are happening, “he stated to Variety in 2022.

However, it's unclear if plans for the four-part Horizon are still underway.

The story is about settlers and Indigenous groups occupying land that spans 15 years. Costner states, “It's a beautiful story; it's a hard story.” He says, “It involves women trying to get by in a world that was impossibly tough. They were often [dragged] out to these places because that's where the men wanted to go; women were following their men. They didn't ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn't easy.”

The actor is not only the director of Horizon, he will also star in it. Additionally, the cast includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Luke Wilson.

Kevin Costner, who also stars in the hit Yellowstone, seems to have the Western genre down solid. And considering his future with Yellowstone is uncertain, it's nice to see him exploring new horizons on the frontier.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter One will be released on June 28, 2024.