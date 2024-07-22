In a major development in the transfer market, Al-Ittihad from the Saudi Pro League has made a significant move to acquire Manchester City’s star goalkeeper Ederson, reported by GOAL. The Brazilian shot-stopper has caught the eye of multiple Saudi clubs, with Al-Nassr having already made an attempt that City turned down. Now, Al-Ittihad has come forward with a lucrative $65 million bid.

Manchester City recently received a substantial offer for their top goalkeeper Ederson from Al-Ittihad. The Saudi club is willing to spend big to secure the services of the 30-year-old Brazilian. This comes after Manchester City had previously rejected a bid from another Saudi club, Al-Nassr. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Al-Nassr's bid was worth £25 million ($33 million/€30 million), but Manchester City deemed this amount insufficient.

Transfer talks for Ederson

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Manchester City turned down Al-Nassr's offer because they value Ederson at around £50 million ($65 million/€60 million). This valuation has now been matched by Al-Ittihad, indicating their serious intent to bring Ederson to the Saudi Pro League.

Ederson has been an integral part of Manchester City’s success under Pep Guardiola. Known for his exceptional shot-stopping abilities and skill with the ball at his feet, Ederson has been a key figure in City’s domestic and European campaigns. His performances have not only solidified his place as City's first-choice goalkeeper but also attracted interest from high-profile clubs worldwide.

Amidst the ongoing transfer saga, Manchester City is reportedly negotiating a new contract with Ederson. According to The Sun, the club is prepared to offer him a weekly salary of £900,000, a hefty signing bonus, and an overall pay increase of 75 percent. This move is seen as an effort to keep their star goalkeeper at the Etihad Stadium and fend off interest from other clubs.

What’s next for Ederson

Currently, Ederson is in the United States with the rest of the Manchester City squad for their pre-season tour. Pep Guardiola's team is preparing for their first pre-season match against Celtic, scheduled to take place in North Carolina on Tuesday. This tour is crucial for the team’s preparation ahead of the upcoming Premier League season and other competitions.

Ederson's potential move to Al-Ittihad could mark a significant shift in his career. The Saudi Pro League has been attracting big names from European football in recent years, and Ederson’s addition would further bolster the league's profile. However, Manchester City’s efforts to renew his contract suggest that the club is keen on retaining their star goalkeeper.

The interest from Al-Ittihad highlights the growing appeal of the Saudi Pro League and its financial muscle. For Ederson, the decision will likely hinge on both professional ambitions and personal terms. As the transfer window progresses, it will be intriguing to see if Manchester City’s number one goalkeeper will remain at the Etihad or embark on a new adventure in Saudi Arabia. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely as this story unfolds, with significant implications for both Manchester City and Al-Ittihad.