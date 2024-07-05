The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are just three short weeks away and basketball fans all around the world are excited to see the showcase of talent the United States Basketball team is bringing to the table. After a small hiatus where it was seemingly unpopular to participate in the Olympics or FIBA tournaments, the stars in the NBA have aligned as the biggest names will be representing the country on the biggest stage. A veteran Olympian, Kevin Durant recently debuted the men's uniforms along with his newest Nike KD 17 signature sneakers.

The Nike KD 17 was officially released just a few months ago and it's been met with a warm reception, building upon the success of the debut “Sunrise” colorway. After a number of additional drops, including a three-shoe “Producer Pack” series, the newest KD 17 will come ready for the USA's run at the Olympics.

Kevin Durant debuted the clean ensemble for USA Basketball, photographed in the white edition of the uniforms. The design features a minimalistic design and understated tones, a common theme for USA Olympic jerseys throughout the years. Durant also wore the Nike KD 17 “USA,” which offers a perfect match to the white uniforms and is now available alongside the uniforms and apparel collection on Nike.

The Nike KD 17 “USA” comes in a clean white upper with a dark navy rubber treaded outsole. The TPU molding alongside the sneakers is the hallmark feature here with a red-to-blue gradient shifting along the wave designs. A closer look reveals water-like speckling alongside the design, adding to the depth of the colorway. We see the prominent “KD” logo across the tongue, finishing this very simple, yet effective colorway.

Kevin Durant is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist with Team USA basketball and has carved a path for himself as one of the greatest American Olympians ever. Always taking the opportunity to represent his country, Durant is the all-time leader for Team USA in points (435), PPG (19.8), field goals (146), 3-pointers (74), and free throws (69). He'll continue to etch his name in the record books during these upcoming games in Paris.

In Boardroom's cover story featuring Durant, the Olympian said, “I want to really make a statement on how dominant our players are. Like 40, 50-point wins. I want to do that.”

The Nike KD 17 is now available on Nike's website along with the Team USA Basketball apparel collection. The shoes are still available in limited quantities and come with a retail tag of $150, making these a very affordable shoe for the comfortability they offer. Don't miss out on your chance to grab these ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!