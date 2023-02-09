In order to acquire Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies will need to offer the Brooklyn Nets a substantial return package. The likelihood of obtaining Durant has increased following Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, and it is imperative for the Grizzlies to capitalize on this opportunity. Although they currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies passing up the chance to acquire a player like Durant. The combination of superstar Ja Morant and the “Slim Reaper” would be a dream come true for Grizzlies fans. Here we will look at the Grizzlies’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

Rivals should really be afraid if the Grizzlies get seriously involved in the Kevin Durant trade frenzy. Remember that young superstar Ja Morant is already on their roster. Opposing teams have struggled to contain the two-time All-Star who is only 23 years old. Adding another dominant scoring threat in Durant to the mix would be a formidable challenge for whomever Memphis faces in the playoffs.

Of course, if Kevin Durant is primarily interested in winning another championship, he may be intrigued by the opportunity to join forces with a rising star like Morant. KD could surely aid the Grizzlies in their quest for their first-ever NBA title.

Although we remain uncertain about the possibility of the Grizzlies actually acquiring Durant through a trade, it is essential for them to explore all options. Our skepticism stems from the question of whether they have sufficient assets to make a deal. This is especially if key players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are not part of the trade package.

And then there’s Dillon Brooks, who is set to become a free agent. We are unsure if a trade proposal that heavily relies on future draft picks and is centered around Brooks will be enough to outbid other offers that the Brooklyn Nets are likely to receive.

Despite that, let us look at the Grizzlies’ perfect Kevin Durant trade.

Grizzlies’ perfect trade for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies for Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Danny Green, and an unprotected first-round pick

The objective of the Grizzlies in acquiring Kevin Durant is not to support the development of Morant, but rather to make a run for the NBA championship. Remember that many already consider them legitimate contenders. To wit, they have also consistently been near the top of the West for the past two seasons. This deal will take Memphis over the top. Of course, it may require them to part ways with some key contributors. However, acquiring Durant will more than make up for any losses.

It is difficult to predict what the starting lineup would look like if Memphis does manage to land KD. However, the Grizzlies have several options to choose from. One possibility is to go with a big lineup that includes Steven Adams, Jackson, Durant, Bane, and Morant. Alternatively, they could opt for a more modern lineup with a Jackson Jr., Durant, and Bane frontcourt.

Regardless of the lineup, the Grizzlies should dominate the NBA if they land KD. That acquisition would result in the formation of one of the best duos in the league.

Again, take note that the Grizzlies have a youthful roster, with no player over the age of 29. Danny Green is, in fact, the only one who is in his mid-30s. He’s obviously going to be part of any package.

Thanks to their exceptional drafting, scouting, and roster construction, the Grizzlies have a wealth of young talent on cost-effective contracts and control over their draft picks for years to come. This leads to the question of whether it makes sense for them to make a big move.

We still think the answer is yes.

The Grizzlies have the assets in the form of young players and draft picks to make a potential trade more appealing. They also have the financial flexibility to absorb Kevin Durant’s contract. Again, he would have the opportunity to be a star player on a team that can compete for a championship now and in the future. With the conference being highly competitive, the Grizzlies would instantly become favorites if they decide to make this move.

On the flip side, the question of whether or not to offer a package centered around Brooks is a crucial one for the Grizzlies. We do not have a simple answer for that, as we’ve seen divided and complex opinions on Brooks. On one hand, some fans view him as a liability due to his inconsistent shooting. On the other hand, teammates and coaches value him for his crazy tough defense. He is a player who elicits strong opinions, but his impact on the team cannot be denied. We guess that actually makes him a pretty good fit in Brooklyn.

Dillon Brooks on being booed during tonight’s game. “I get booed everywhere. It’s only right that I get booed in Memphis…..I don’t really care to be honest. If they want to boo me, they can keep booing me every time I touch it” pic.twitter.com/N3rp0lAXFi — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) February 8, 2023

Remember, though, that Brooks will free agency after the current season. Some see him as an indispensable part of the Grizzlies’ success, while others see him as expendable. This season, he has averaged 15.1 points and 1.8 triples per game. He is shooting just 31.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke would be interesting parts of this hypothetical trade, too. Jones is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He has had some hot streaks this season. The same goes for Clarke, who is currently putting up 10.4 points and 5.6 boards per game. He has had some impressive double-double outings in 2022-23.

The Nets would also do well to have an additional unprotected first-rounder. It would help them shape their rebuild in the way they want. Perhaps more importantly, moving on from KD means the Nets would take their future back completely into their hands. They would no longer have any superstar egos or drama to deal with in the near term.