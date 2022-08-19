Kevin Durant’s 8-word reaction to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Netflix documentary

On Friday, it was announced that Netflix will be dropping a Lebron James and Dwyane Wade produced documentary covering the 2008 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball team. LeBron and Wade are collaborating with Netflix and the International Olympic Committee to tell the 2008 team’s story. It is an exciting project that is expected to captivate sports fans. And one high-profile fan is especially excited, as Kevin Durant shared his response to the news via Twitter.

“Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in,” Durant tweeted.

The 2008 “Redeem Team” rivaled the 1992 US Olympic “Dream Team” given their star-studded talent. Lebron James and Dwyane Wade led the charge. However, stars such as Kobe Bryant were on the roster as well.

Kevin Durant make his NBA debut during the 2007-2008 season. He likely looked up to everyone on that 2008 team. So it is not surprising at all to see him hyped for the documentary.

Dwyane Wade discussed the motivation behind telling the 2008 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team’s story, via Netflix.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all-stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — the Redeem Team!”

Lebron James and Dwyane Wade’s Redeem Team Netflix documentary will be released on Wednesday, October 7th.