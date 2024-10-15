Kevin Garnett is one of the most well-respected Basketball Hall of Famers today. Back in the day, Garnett's hustle and grit earned him an NBA championship, an NBA MVP, and 15 All-Star Game appearances.

While Garnett's wild personality has won hearts of basketball fans, his presence continues to be felt as an analyst, as he also shares his thoughts in the All the Smoke podcast. Let's rank Kevin Garnett's 10 wildest NBA takes.

10. Players from 20 years ago can't play in the modern NBA

While some NBA fans believe that players from the previous era would thrive in today's NBA, the NBA champion believes in the complete opposite. With the evolution of the game, Garnett believes even himself wouldn't be effective today. Although we would never know since most of these players have now retired, the take surely did ruffle some feathers.

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo over Nikola Jokic as the best player in the NBA

With Nikola Jokic having more MVPs than Giannis Antetokounmpo, a lot of basketball fans would take the Serbian center over the Greek Freak. However, the 2004 NBA MVP claims that Giannis is still a better player, given how the Bucks star makes a bigger impact defensively. Although Garnett has a point, Jokic has more MVPs for a reason.

8. Karl-Anthony Towns as the best scoring big man

Having been teammates with Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, KG might have been a bit biased in this segment. Although Towns is a dangerous scorer and one of the best shooting big men, a lot of basketball fans will agree that names like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis also provide a case as the best big-man scorer.

7. Anthony Davis is on Nikola Jokic's level

Prior to the 2023-2024 season, Anthony Davis was high on Garnett's mind on being due for a breakout. In fact, the former NBA MVP went as far as predicting an MVP award and comparing him to Jokic.

Although AD was phenomenal for the Lakers during the 2023-2024 season en route to an NBA In-Season Tournament title, Davis was absolutely crushed by Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets swept the Lakers in the regular season before eliminating Davis and the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

6. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving aren't a good fit

When the Dallas Mavericks completed the trade for Kyrie Irving, it was certainly a polarizing move that brought together Irving and Luka Doncic. As a result, critics like Paul Pierce and former teammate KG regarded the duo as a terrible fit. Fast-forward to June, Irving and Doncic made a trip to the 2024 NBA Finals before finally losing to the Boston Celtics in five games.

5. Jordan Poole is the new James Harden

After the falling out for the Warriors, Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards, giving the guard a chance to be the franchise player. Garnett initially welcomed the move, dubbing Poole as the new James Harden, who quickly transformed into an MVP from being a Sixth Man of the Year winner.

However, Poole would become nowhere near Harden. Aside from shooting struggles, the Wizards were also bottom feeders.

4. Flopping cage

A lot of basketball fans aren't keen on seeing flops in the NBA. However, they've been getting rampant as of late.

While basketball fans protest against flops, KG took it to a whole new level by pitching the idea of imposing a “flopping cage,” where the flopping player is required to stay inside the said cage for a couple of minutes. It was totally a bizarre idea that got basketball fans' attention.

3. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are the most unreliable duo

Calling the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the most unreliable was quite harsh. However, it does have some truth in it. After the duo came together in 2019, the Los Angeles Clippers never made the Finals despite championship expectations.

Moreover, KG did add that misfortune regarding injuries has always been an issue which is something they couldn't really control. The bold statement did create some buzz given Leonard's championship history. However, the fact remains that the pair never produced significant results, and George has now moved on to Philadelphia.

2. Nikola Jokic is already better than Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain

Like a lot of basketball fans, Kevin Garnett certainly enjoys watching Nikola Jokic play. The reigning three-time NBA MVP is the skilled center everyone has been waiting for to take over the NBA.

But while Jokic pieced together another masterpiece season, it was a bit of a stretch for KG to proclaim the Serbian star to be better than Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal. Both have won more championships and set nearly unbreakable records, something Jokic has yet to do.

1. Steroid accusation against LeBron James

While talking about Bronny James with Pierce, Garnett might have said some words that slipped his tongue. In the conversation, the former NBA MVP claimed that LeBron James was taking steroids, which is a serious matter in professional sports. Although that was a wild statement made by KG, it's worth noting that The King has never failed any drug tests, according to reports.