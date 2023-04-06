John Cena’s a very busy man, especially since he went full-time in Hollywood, but he always makes time for the company that gave him his platform, the WWE, whether it’s by appearing at WrestleMania or another facet. Roku has announced a new docuseries that will be executive produced by the Cenation leader himself.

The new docuseries, WWE: Recruits (working title), follows a group of young men and women that are competing for a chance to become a WWE superstar. The eight-part series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of these men and women aiming to make their dreams a reality.

Cena will appear in the series, along with a bevy of WWE superstars that are former and current legends including Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Ettore “Big E” Ewan, Bianca Belair, and Ric Flair, and the series promises more celebrity guests.

Filming is currently underway, though some of it was shot during last weekend’s WrestleMania event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the series, Cena said, “Millions around the world watch and dream of it, but only a handful of extraordinary individuals can become a WWE Superstar. I am so excited to bring ‘WWE: Recuits’ to The Roku Channel and look forward to giving viewers an exclusive all-access perspective on how the WWE turns the dreams of talented young people into a reality.”

Sean Boyle, Head of Adventure and Exploration Programming for Roku Originals said, “Roku Original series ‘WWE: Recruits’ not only unpacks how the WWE transforms unknown athletes into world-renowned stars, but also invites audiences into the lives of an unforgettable group of young people chasing their ultimate dream. We could not be more excited to work with the icon himself, John Cena, as our executive producer and our outstanding partners, the WWE and A. Smith & Co Productions, to share the untold story of this high-stakes world.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Finally, Arthur Smith, CEO & Chairman of A. Smith & Co. Productions stated, “The journey begins here for the next generation of future WWE hopefuls to win a once-in-a-lifetime contract, giving them a platform to shine like never before. In our first time ever partnering with The Roku Channel and WWE, being the starmakers they are, ‘WWE: Recruits’ (wt) is set to be television at its best with the best.”

The series will be produced by WWE and A. Smith & Co Productions. Smith, Frank Sinton, Ian Mallahan, Dan Baime, and Cena will all serve as executive producers.

The Roku Channel is a free streaming service available on Roku devices, the web, IOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.

John Cena may have lost his previous match at WrestleMania this past weekend, but the fact that he’s willing to be involved in the making of new stars for the WWE, whether that means putting over Austin Theory or projects like WWE: Recruits, says a lot about the former “face that runs the place.”