Stewart-Haas Racing is set to announce something big on Wednesday afternoon. There is still no certainty what it will be all about but NASCAR fans may have an idea. Due to Kevin Harvick's impending retirement, the racing team is going to need a replacement. A long-running front-runner is Josh Berry.

Kevin Harvick will make an appearance during the Stewart-Haas announcement. Crew chief Rodney Childers is also set to be at the event. The rumors circulating about Josh Berry joining Stewart-Haas have been around for a really long time. It is just fitting that it gets announced before any team poaches him.

Even Hendrick Motorsports' Jeff Gordon is excited to have Josh Berry in their stables, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

“Certainly, everybody has known his talent watching him in other forms of racing, late models, and the Xfinity Series. You have to put him in other cars with other teams and other people to really see how far he could take it. I think he's got a future in the Cup Series.”

Josh Berry won a lot at the regional level. He then made the transition to race for JR Motorsport. In his latest stint, he won as the National Champion at NASCAR's Advanced Autoparts Weekly series. He also broke records at the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway and also won the whole thing.

The JR Motorsport driver set a record in the All Things Automotive Chevrolet competition. There the amazing driver turned heads as he finished first in qualifying. Eventually, he set a record by leading all 200 laps en route to being the race winner.

Josh Berry worked hard to be here and he is finally getting the call-up he deserves.