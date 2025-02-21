What started as an online prank has now turned into an amusing storyline featuring Daytona 500 champion William Byron and pop star Sabrina Carpenter. While it was initially just a joke, Byron is now fully embracing the buzz, even welcoming the idea of Carpenter attending a NASCAR event, per TMZ.

A Social Media Prank Gone Viral

Following his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, Byron became the target of an X parody account that made it seem like he had left a flirty comment on Carpenter’s Instagram post. The post quickly gained traction, fueling speculation that the Hendrick Motorsports driver was romantically interested in the “Espresso” singer.

Rather than shutting down the chatter, Byron leaned into the joke, responding playfully on his own X account. However, when TMZ Sports caught up with him, he clarified that the viral comment wasn’t actually his doing.

“They do a really good job with Photoshop nowadays,” Byron said with a laugh. “It was a good parody account—kind of like that NBA Centel account. They did a good job.” Despite the lighthearted nature of the situation, Byron didn’t shy away from the idea of making it a reality. “Maybe we can get her out to a race or something, that would be great. Or I can get to a show. That would be fun.”

Addressing the Relationship Rumors

The fake Instagram comment also sparked rumors that Byron and Carpenter might be dating. To put an end to the speculation, Byron took to X, posting a short clip in which another person humorously clarified on his behalf: “I wasn’t planning on doing this today, but I guess so. I’ll start from the top, look at this, open and honest, that was not me.”

While Byron has made it clear that there’s nothing romantic going on, fans still seem entertained by the unexpected crossover between NASCAR and the pop music world. Carpenter, who is no stranger to NASCAR, previously performed at the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards in Las Vegas, so a connection between the two isn’t entirely out of left field.

For now, this saga remains a case of internet mischief taking on a life of its own. Whether Carpenter takes Byron up on his invitation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—social media can turn a simple joke into a full-blown storyline in a matter of days.