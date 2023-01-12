Kevin Harvick, a NASCAR Cup champion in 2014, has announced that he will be retiring after the 2023 season. Harvick, the owner of a budding business called Kevin Harvick Inc. and the father of two children, revealed his reason for retiring, according to ESPN.

“It’s great to be able to go out on your own terms and plan it how you want it to go, but the biggest thing that sticks out to me is my kids,” Harvick told The Associated Press ahead of his Thursday announcement. “Being home with them and seeing the impact that you have with them when you are home, being able to be part of that daily process and be that father figure, it’s just time.”

Harvick, who is tied for ninth on NASCAR’s career wins list with 60 victories, stressed his desire to be a “father figure” to his two children.

In addition, Kevin Harvick Inc., the NASCAR driver’s full-service sports and celebrity marketing agency, will be a major focus of his upon retiring.

Harvick’s NASCAR career changed forever after legend Dale Earnhardt’s death accelerated his move up to the Cup series.

From there, Harvick secured five Cup victories and five wins on his way to a Busch title that season.

Harvick, who faced the unenviable task of replacing a NASCAR legend, developed a gritty reputation. It got him into trouble at times, most notably during a wild 2014 brawl involving Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski.

Kevin Harvick will begin the 2023 season in the Clash at the Coliseum, followed by the Daytona 500.