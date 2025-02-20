ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta for the Ambetter Health 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with an Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta prediction and pick.

Last week, William Byron took down the checkered flag at the Daytona 500. No,w NASCAR is moving to a similar race style in Atlanta. Last year, it was the fourth-closest finish in NASCAR history. Daniel Suarez took the checkered flag after beating out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Suarez edged our Blaney by just .003 seconds while he beat Busch by .007 seconds. Ryan Blaney enters the race as the favorite after just barely losing last year. The odds for each racer here are all higher, with the superspeedway style of track, which can lead to bunching and crashes all through the race.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Atlanta Odds

Ryan Blaney: +1000

Joey Logano: +1000

Kyle Busch: +1200

Austin Cindric: +1200

Chase Elliott: +1500

Denny Hamlin: +1600

Kyle Larson: +1600

William Byron: +1700

Brad Keselowski: +1700

Christopher Bell: +2000

Daniel Suarez: +2100

Bubba Wallace: +2300

Chris Buescher: +2400

Ross Chastain: +2600

Chase Briscoe: +2600

Tyler Reddick: +2800

Alex Bowman: +3000

Ty Gibbs: +3200

Ryan Preece: +4100

Michael McDowell: +4100

Todd Gilliand: +4100

Erik Jones: +4400

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4400

Justin Haley: +5000

Noah Gragson: +7500

Austin Dillon: +7500

Riley Herbsy: +7500

Cole Custer: +7500

How to Watch Cup Series at Atlanta

TV: Fox

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Atlanta

Ryan Blaney has been great here in Atlanta. He finished second at this race last year after leading 31 laps. In the fall race on this track, he would start second, lead 33 laps, and finish third. It was his sixth straight top-ten finish at this track. He also won at the track in 2021 and, since 2020, has been in the top ten in all but one race. Further, he has five top-five finishes here, plus the win, in his last nine races at Atlanta.

Joey Logano is tied for the top spot in odds for this race. He comes in after winning the fall race. He led just nine laps in the fall but got the win. It was the second time in the last four races at this track he had won the race. Still, Logano has been boom or bust at this track. In his last ten races here, he has two wins and two top tens, but also three finishes outside the top 20.

Austin Cindric has just seven races here but has had some solid results. After struggling in his first two races, he has led laps in each of the last five races, won three stages, and been in second for two stages. His best finish was in 2022, when he finished third, but last year he was solid in both races. In the spring race, he led 32 laps and finished fourth. In the fall race, Cindric would lead 92 laps but finish tenth.

Kyle Busch has consistently finished well here. Busch won in both 2008 and 2013 while finishing in the top ten in nine of the last 11 races here. That includes the spring race when he led 28 laps and finished third. In the fall race, Busch would lead 24 laps and finish seventh. Further, Busch has led laps in five of the last seven races at this track.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Atlanta

Denny Hamlin comes in a little lower down the odds board and has had his struggles here. In six of his last seven starts, he has finished outside the top ten on this track. Still, Hamlin has won at Atlanta in his career and had six top-five finishes. Further, Hamlin has led laps in six of the last eight races here.

Daniel Saurez was the winner of this race last year. That was after finishing second in the second race here in 2023. Further, he would follow up the win last year with a second-place finish and lead nine laps in the fall last year. Suarez has finished in the top two in each of the last three races here and has been in the top six in five of the last six races.

Cup Series at Atlanta Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Cup Series race at Atlanta favor many of the Fords. Superspeedways and imparticular, this Superspeedway has been great for Ford drivers. Outside the top Ford drivers, Daniel Suarez has been dominant here. He will have another solid race here, but will not get the win. Austin Cindric has been close to winning this race multiple times. He continues to improve on this track and drives a Ford. Cindric was eighth last week at Daytona, and this is a similar track. Take Austin Cindric to get the win.

Cup Series at Atlanta Prediction & Pick: Cindric Winner (+1200), Suarez Top 5 (+260)