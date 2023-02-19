If Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter wants to feel better about his 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest performance, maybe he should look at what Michael Jordan did in the NBA All-Star event. The Chicago Bulls legend is the only player who has ever shot worse than Huerter did Saturday night.

Kevin Huerter scored just eight points for a last-place finish in Saturday’s 3-point contest. Huerter recorded just 20% of the possible 40 points. It tied for the second-worst mark ever, only trailing Michael Jordan‘s 1990 NBA 3-Point Contest score.

Jordan left more than 83% of the points available on the table. The six-time NBA champion had a five-point round when the contestants had the chance to finish with a maximum of 30 points.

Unlikely Huerter, Jordan wasn’t exactly known for being a sharpshooter. The Hall of Famer shot 32.7% from 3-point range for his career and made just 0.5 threes per game. Jordan shot below 28% from downtown in eight different seasons.

Two years after his embarrassing 3-point contest showing, Jordan famously hit six 3-pointers in the first half of an NBA Finals game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Huerter has made 39.2% of his 3-point attempts during the 2022-2023 season. The Kings’ guard is a 38.2% shooter from distance for his career.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was roasted for a poor showing in the 3-point contest, and he still finished five points ahead of Huerter. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard more than tripled Huerter with a contest-high 26 points in the first round. Lillard went on to become the 3-point contest champion.

Vladimir Radmanovic of the Seattle SuperSonics scored six out of a possible 30 points in the 2005 NBA 3-Point contest. Radmanovic is tied with Huerter for the second-worst performance with just 20% of the available points.